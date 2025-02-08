Supradip for quality education for hill people | University News

Regarding the alumni programme, the adviser said, "I studied at Dhaka University 45 years ago and came to the alumni programme in Rangamati with this identity."

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma today underscored the need for ensuring quality education for the people of the hill tracts.

"The people of the hill tracts need quality education and livelihood development. Therefore, it is important to build a basic foundation for the people of the hill tracts," he said.

The adviser made the call while speaking as the chief guest at the Dhaka University Hill Alumni Association 2025 celebration programme at Ranga Base Camp of Jarulchhari para under Balukhali union in Rangamati sadar in Rangamati district.

"First, we have to become economically self-reliant. We have to learn religious, social, and charity issues from home. We see the results of this in the July movement. We have to work for the society and the state. Development and economic prosperity are our thoughts, consciousness, and dreams. We cannot remain behind. We have to be pioneers," said Supradip.

Regarding the alumni programme, the adviser said, "I studied at Dhaka University 45 years ago and came to the alumni programme in Rangamati with this identity."

He said that many students of Dhaka University were killed and injured in the July movement and later thanked those who raised money for the treatment of the injured on behalf of the Dhaka University Hill Alumni Association.

The adviser also enjoyed a cultural programme performed by local artists of the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

source: bss