Tarique: Time to rebuild nation after years of devastation | Miscellaneous News

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday said that after 15 years of devastation under the rule of Sheikh Hasina, it is now time to move the country forward.

He made the remark as chief guest at the inaugural session of the Narail BNP conference held at the Narail Government High School field.

Tarique said: "For the past 15 years, the country has been completely destroyed. Now is the time to rebuild. About two and a half years ago, we presented a 31-point demand to the people of the country. These 31 points outline the plan to rebuild and advance the nation, which was destroyed by the fugitive murderer and tyrant Sheikh Hasina’s government over the past 15 years."

Emphasizing the need to rebuild both the party and the country, the BNP’s acting chairman said: "Just as we have taken the initiative to reorganize the party through today’s conference, we must also rebuild the country. The state and its structures need to be repaired.

"The people of Bangladesh have witnessed in the past that, as much as possible, the BNP has worked for the country and its people. Perhaps we could not achieve everything we intended due to various reasons, but whatever has been done for the people, it was the BNP that did it."

Calling for immediate action to rebuild the country, Tarique said: "We must develop the education system so that the future generation can stand on a strong foundation. We must rebuild the economy, support agriculture and farmers, establish industries, and reform the healthcare system so that we can provide medical services to the marginalized people of the country."

Addressing the attending councillors, Tarique described them as soldiers of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, saying: "You are the soldiers of two individuals who have always prioritized Bangladesh and its people above all else. The people of Bangladesh are looking towards you and your party to guide them, just as you have in the past, and to lead the country forward on the global stage."

