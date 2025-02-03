Taskforce formed to take action against illegal foreigners in Bangladesh | Miscellaneous News

A notification of the Home Ministry, signed by Deputy Secretary Md. Kamruzzaman, on Monday said the Additional Secretary (Security and Immigration) of the Security Services Department has been made convener of the taskforce and the Joint Secretary (Immigration-2 Branch) as its member secretary.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a taskforce to address the issue of illegal foreign nationals staying in Bangladesh.

Other members of the taskforce are Director General of the Office of the Chief Adviser, the Director General (Consular) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Joint Secretary (Political-1 Branch) of the Public Security Division, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Immigration) from the Special Branch (SB), the Additional Director General of Passport, Visa, and Immigration at the Directorate of Immigration and Passport, the Director of the Operations Wing at Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Director of the NGO Affairs Bureau, the Director (External Relations and Liaison Wing) of the Directorate of National Security Intelligence, and the Director (External Affairs and Liaison Bureau) of the Directorate General of Defense Intelligence.

According to the notification, the committee will coordinate actions and provide guidance on the handling of illegal foreign nationals in Bangladesh.

It will also have the authority to issue instructions on necessary measures and make recommendations when needed.

Besides, the committee may invite officers or individuals to attend meetings and co-opt members if necessary.

source: unb