Teacher candidates: Water cannons, batons used to disperse protesters | School News

The protesters began a rally at 9:00am in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, where demonstrators from various parts of the country had gathered.

Police charged batons and used water cannons, tear gas shells, and sound grenades in front of Shikkha Bhaban this afternoon to disperse protesters, demanding the reinstatement of 6,531 assistant teacher appointments in government primary schools.

The law enforcers took action around 4:00pm. Many have been injured but they stayed on the road despite the police action.

At approximately 3:30pm, the teachers marched towards the Secretariat, but police intercepted them in front of Shikkha Bhaban, reports our photojournalist from the spot.

According to Sanjeedul Alam, a teacher from Tangail, law enforcers baton-charged the male protesters at that point.

Female protesters were targeted with water cannons as they attempted to advance.

Despite police action, many protesters gathered near the High Court around 4:35pm, said Abdullah Al Mamun, another protester.

The candidates have been continuing their demonstration for the 11th consecutive day demanding cancellation of the High Court order that scrapped their recruitment. They have come from different parts of the country and some even brought children with them.

Source: The Daily Star