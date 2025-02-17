Teachers training workshop begins at DU | University News

‘Training Programme: Foundation Certificate in University Teaching and Learning’ was held at the university’s Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building to boost the efficiency and knowledge of teachers.

A 15-day training workshop for the teachers of the Dhaka University (DU) began today.

A total of 50 teachers of Dhaka University participated in the training workshop, a press release issued by DU Public Relation's officer Rafiqul Islam said.

Organized by university’s Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the programme titled

Chaired by the director of IQAC Professor Dr. M. Rezaul Islam, the inauguration programme was conducted by additional director of the institute Dr. Syed Shahrier Rahman. DU VC Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, Pro VC (admin) Prof. Sayema Haque Bidisha, Pro VC (academic) Prof. Mamun Ahmed, and Treasurer Prof. Jahanfir Alam Chowdhury spoke in the program as special guests.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan in his speech laid emphasis on elevating DU's position in international rankings. He said, "Our main goal is to improve the quality of education and research and this workshop will play an effective role in enhancing the skills and confidence level of teachers."