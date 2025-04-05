Teen dies months after sustaining injuries during July uprising | Miscellaneous News

Doctors there referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, but he died on the way around 3 pm.

A 17-year-old boy who sustained bullet injuries to the head during the July uprising in Dhaka died at a hospital in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ashiqur Rahman, also known as Hridoy, son of Ansar Hawladar of Paschim Jouta village in Bauphal.

According to family members, Hridoy had been working in Dhaka and was shot in the head during the July 18 uprising in the capital’s Jatrabari area.

He had been undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors removed two of the three bullets lodged in his head through surgery.

However, one bullet remained and could not be extracted.

On Friday noon, Hridoy was rushed to the Bauphal Upazila Health Complex after he fell critically ill.

Doctors there referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, but he died on the way around 3 pm.

His father, Ansar Hawladar, said, “I couldn’t afford advanced treatment for my son. I tried my best, even selling my rickshaw and a cow. Doctors at DMCH removed two bullets, but one remained. If treatment abroad had been arranged, my son might have survived.”

Hridoy’s elder brother, Md. Sohag Islam Anis, added, “He had been suffering for a long time. The bullet that remained in his head caused constant pain and frequent fevers. No one came forward to help with his advanced treatment. My brother died due to the lack of proper medical care.”

Source: UNB