TESOL BD organizes teacher training workshops | University News

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of University of Dhaka Professor Dr. Mamun Ahmed graced the inauguration of the training event as the Chief Guest, said a press release.

TESOL Society of Bangladesh, in collaboration with the British Council, Dhaka, has organized the 3rd TESOL BD National Teacher Training Workshops, titled ‘Reimagining Language Education: AI, Human Agency, and Digital Learning Environment’.

The two-day event was held from 14 to 15 February 2025 at the British Council premises at Fuller Road in the city.

Dr. Md. Zulfeqar Haider, Director General, National Academy of Education Management (NAEM), Professor Robiul Kabir Chowdhury, Member (Curriculum), National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), and David Knox, Director Programmes, British Council Bangladesh were also present at the event as special guests.

The President of TESOL BD, Dr. Sayeedur Rahman, Professor of English, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, delivered the welcome speech.

He highlighted the role of the TESOL Society, a voluntary association of English teachers, in enhancing the professional development of English teachers at all levels of education in Bangladesh.

The sessions included keynote speeches by expert educators from the USA including Professor Dr. Mohammad Azhar, Computer Information Systems, City University of New York and Dr. Muhammad Shams Ud Duha, Assistant Professor, Educational Psychology, Learning Experience Design and Technology, University of Oklahoma.

Chris Cavey, Broadcast and Media Lead, English and School Education, British Council, conducted a special session on AI-based Activities and Resources for English educators. Moreover, expert teacher trainers from public and private universities and schools in Bangladesh and the British Council conducted workshops on leveraging AI in English Language classrooms while retaining ethics, human connection and agency.

Nearly 100 English teachers and head-teachers from government and non-government schools and post-graduate students studying MA in ELT and MA in TESOL from various public and private universities all over Bangladesh attended the training, making it an enthusiastic platform for learning and networking.

The convener of the event was Nushrat Ara Oishe, Lecturer, Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka, and Joint Secretary of TESOL Society Bangladesh.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Md. Hamidul Haque, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh and Vice-President, TESOL Society of Bangladesh and a certificate-awarding ceremony.