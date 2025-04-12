Thousands stream into Suhrawardy Udyan in solidarity with Palestine | Miscellaneous News

Thousands stream into Suhrawardy Udyan in solidarity with Palestine

Thousands of people from across the capital began streaming into Suhrawardy Udyan on early Saturday morning, well ahead of the scheduled start of a mass rally in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Although the grand gathering, titled March for Gaza, was set to begin at 3:00pm, large and small processions started arriving at the venue early on the day.

Some groups entered the venue from Shahbagh, others from Doel Chattar and Nilkhet, slowing the traffic in parts of the capital.

Crowds carrying Palestinian flags were seen marching from different locations towards the historic ground particularly from around Dhaka University.

Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh organised the rally.

Organisers said the main event protesting Israeli aggression was scheduled to begin after 3:00pm where Islamic scholar Mizanur Rahman Azhari is expected to deliver the keynote speech.

They said the purpose of the rally is to raise a united voice against Israeli aggression and demonstrate unwavering support for the innocent civilians of Palestine.

The organisers also announced that Muhammad Abdul Malek, the Khatib of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram, will preside over the gathering.

Meanwhile, volunteers from a foundation named At-Tawheed were seen distributing water and sherbet from a truck nearby to help participants cope with the intense heat.

Many attendees were seen drinking the refreshments to stay hydrated.

Shariful, one of the attendees, said, ‘We are here to stand with Palestine against Israeli oppression. The free sherbet being served in this heat is truly a commendable initiative. It’s heartwarming to see such efforts.’

Another Palestine supporter, Alauddin, said, ‘We have been here since morning and the main programme will start late.’

Law enforcement personnel and volunteers are on duty to prevent any untoward incidents.

Medical camps and information centres have been set up at the venue to assist attendees.

Prominent political, social and religious leaders are expected to take the stage shortly after the Juhar prayers.

Meanwhile, security around the area has been tightened.