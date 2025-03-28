Timing for BAU cluster admission test 2024-25 changed | University News

Dr Md Helal Uddin, Member Secretary of the Central Admission Committee and Registrar (Acting) of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), disclosed this new timing for the test.

Timing for the admission test of the agricultural universities belonging to the Agricultural Cluster for the 2024-25 academic year has been shifted and now the test will take place from 3pm to 4pm instead of 11am to 12pm on April 12 next.

Dr Md Helal Uddin, Member Secretary of the Central Admission Committee and Registrar (Acting) of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), disclosed this new timing for the test.

According to the fourth meeting of the Central Admission Committee (BAU), as many as 94,036 students have applied against a total of 3,863 seats in nine agricultural universities. About 25 students will vie for each seat.

The nine universities in the agricultural cluster are: Bangladesh Agricultural University, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Gazipur Agricultural University, Patuakhali University of Science and Technology, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Khulna Agricultural University, Sylhet Agricultural University, Habiganj Agricultural University and Kurigram Agricultural University.