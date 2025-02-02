Titumir students continue road blockade for university status | College News

Student leaders addressed a press conference on the college campus reaffirmed their commitment to their cause while emphasising respect for the religious event.

Students of Government Titumir College have blocked the road in front of the institution in Mohakhali for the four consecutive day, demanding to press for the demand that the college be turned into a university.

They blocked the road in front of the college in Mohakhali around 12:00pm, bringing traffic to a standstill on the busy road.

Vehicular movement on both sides of the road from Amtali intersection to Gulshan-1 and from Gulshan-1 to Amtali is completely halted.

By 2:00pm, over a hundred students were seen participating in the blockade programme at the scene.

As part of their ongoing protest, some students have been observing a hunger strike in front of the college, which will reach 94 hours till 3:00pm today.

The protesters have postponed their earlier call for a broader "Blockade to North City," which also included a railway and road blockade.

This decision comes out of consideration for the final prayer of the ongoing Bishwa Ijtema, the country's largest religious congregation, today.

Student leaders addressed a press conference on the college campus reaffirmed their commitment to their cause while emphasising respect for the religious event.

"We demand that Government Titumir College be upgraded to a university. Our hunger strike and road blockade will continue until our demand is met," a student leader said.

Source: The Daily Star