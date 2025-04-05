Trade through Benapole Port resumes after 8 days | Miscellaneous News

Unlike previous years, there was no significant surge in the number of passengers traveling to India during the holiday period, he said.

Trade with India through Benapole land port resumed on Saturday after an 8-day of suspension for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

With the resumption of import-export activities, Benapole Port has returned to its busy operational rhythm.

Ibrahim Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Benapole Checkpost Immigration Police, said although the trade was halted during the Eid holidays the movement of passport passengers remained normal.

Unlike previous years, there was no significant surge in the number of passengers traveling to India during the holiday period, he said.

Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director (traffic) of Benapole Port, said import-export activities resumed promptly this morning following the 8-day hiatus.

“Instructions have been given to the relevant authorities to expedite cargo clearance in order to alleviate traffic and goods congestion,” he added.