Traffic on Gabtoli-Nabinagar road to be halted for 5-hrs on March 26 | Miscellaneous News

Traffic on Gabtoli-Nabinagar road to be halted for 5-hrs on March 26

Vehicles departing Dhaka from Gabtoli will take the Dheur-Ashulia-Bypail route via Mirpur Mazar, Beribadh, and the Uttara-Abdullahpur-Tongi-Gazipur Chandra route as alternative paths, according to a PID handout here today.

General traffic will be halted on the Gabtoli-Aminbazar-Savar-Nabinagar road from 3am to 8am on March 26 to ensure the safety of VVIPs during their movement on the occasion of the Great Independence and National Day.

All vehicles traveling on the Dhaka-Aricha-Dhaka-Tangail highways towards Dhaka or leaving the city will be required to use these alternative routes from 3 am to 8 am on March 26.

The Chief Adviser will visit the National Memorial in Savar to lay wreaths and return to Dhaka in the morning using the Gabtoli-Aminbazar-Savar route.