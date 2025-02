Transforming Titumir College into university as per deadline not possible : Education Adviser

The students of Titumir College have been staging demonstrations by blocking roads for the last several days demanding their college to be turned into a university, causing traffic chaos at Mohakhali and adjacent areas and public suffering.

Education Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud has said the demand for upgrading Titumir College into a university as per the students’ deadline is not logical.

The Education Adviser said this while talking to reporters after the Ecnec meeting on Sunday.

The students of Titumir College have been staging demonstrations by blocking roads for the last several days demanding their college to be turned into a university, causing traffic chaos at Mohakhali and adjacent areas and public suffering.

Source: UNB