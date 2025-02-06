Truth Commission and Reconciliation Process Discussion at NSU | University News

Dr. Shamaruh Mirza, a scientist, activist, and founder of the Diaspora Alliance for Democracy, presented a proposition on the TJRC, emphasizing the crucial role of a truth commission. She highlighted various key aspects, including the long-term impact of mental trauma resulting from years of gross human rights violations.

The Anti-Discrimination Legal Forum (ADLF), in collaboration with North South University's (NSU) Department of Law, hosted a discussion on the Truth Commission and Reconciliation Process. Legal experts, scholars, human rights advocates, and students attended the event, which included fruitful conversations reflecting a call for establishing a Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) to help recover from the scars of the past regime.

The event began with introductory remarks by ADLF members and North South University's Law Department faculty representative, said a press release on Thursday.

Dr. Shamaruh Mirza, a scientist, activist, and founder of the Diaspora Alliance for Democracy, presented a proposition on the TJRC, emphasizing the crucial role of a truth commission. She highlighted various key aspects, including the long-term impact of mental trauma resulting from years of gross human rights violations.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, drawing from his extensive experience as a lawyer and human rights activist, spoke in detail about the challenges he faced while representing victims of human rights violations. He emphasized the need for reconciliation to foster a harmonious and inclusive society.

Dr. Qazi Zahed Iqbal, Advocate at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, emphasized that while perpetrators should not go unpunished, promoting a mechanism of inclusive politics is equally important, ensuring they remain under the purview of justice.

The discussion was open and included many people, from students to lawyers and human rights activists. All participants engaged in a vivid discussion on the effectiveness of truth commissions in addressing political and legal barriers, enforcement techniques, and institutional accountability. Speakers stressed the value of grassroots activism, civic participation, and strong legal frameworks in advancing the quest for truth.

Md. Lokman Hussain, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Law at North South University, delivered the closing remarks.

The session was moderated by Nafiul Alam Shupto, Chief- Coordinator, Anti-Discrimination Legal Forum (ADLF).