Two DU students win IEEE EDS Fellowship | University News

Yeasin Arafat Pritom and Nazmul Hasan Naime from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FoET), University of Dhaka, have been awarded the prestigious IEEE Electron Devices Society (EDS) Undergraduate and Masters Fellowships for the years 2023 and 2024, respectively. The awards were handed over to them on 12th February by the honorable Vice-Chancellor, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, Ph.D., in presence of Professor Dr. Upama Kabir, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Dhaka and Dr. Mainul Hossain, Associate Professor, department of EEE. Both Yeasin and Nazmul were the first recipients of the awards from Bangladesh.

The highly competitive IEEE EDS Fellowships recognize outstanding students demonstrating exceptional research ability in the field of electron devices, with active involvement in supervised research projects and a proven history of academic excellence in engineering. Yeasin was the only student worldwide to receive the IEEE EDS Undergraduate Fellowship in 2023 while Nazmul was one of the three awardees globally to have been awarded the Master’s 2024 Fellowship. The other two recipients of the Master’s fellowship are from the Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, and the National Polytechnic Institute, Mexico.

Nazmul’s current research focuses on the modeling of novel negative capacitance FET-based gas sensors, leveraging their steep-switching behavior for achieving high sensitivity and high performance.

This remarkable accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Bangladesh, showcasing the country’s growing presence in the field of semiconductor devices. The success of Yeasin and Nazmul not only brings immense pride to the University of Dhaka but also highlights the potential of young Bangladeshi researchers on the world stage.