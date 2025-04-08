Two DU students assaulted allegedly by Hizb ut-Tahrir mob during anti-Israel protest | University News

The incident occurred in the afternoon near the anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture where demonstrators gathered to voice their opposition against the terrorist attacks of Israel.

Two students of Dhaka University were assaulted on the university campus on Monday during a protest against Israel’s ongoing attacks on Palestine, with allegations surfacing that members of the banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir members were involved in the attack.

Abdul Kader, convener of the DU unit of the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council, was present during the protest and he was an eyewitness of the incident.

‘Around 11:30am, we were having tea near TSC,’ he said. ‘We noticed some students in Notre Dame College uniforms carrying black flags and they were heading toward the Raju Sculpture.’

He said that the group removed the flags after being approached and spoken to. ‘But later, we saw others waving black flags near the microphone,’ Kader added.

‘When we tried to explain that the flags could send a confusing message, a few individuals, one of them named Rayan, started shouting that we were anti-Islam,’ he continued. ‘They then incited the mob against us. Journalists on the scene took me inside the TSC building for safety.’

During the mob attack , DU students Khaled Hasan (Arabic Department, 2021–22) and Sani Sarkar (Political Science Department, 2022–23) were severely beaten by a group of around 50 people.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment and later moved to the university’s Shahid Buddhijibe Dr Muhammad Mortaza Medical Center. Currently they are in their respective dormitories.

According to Kader, the victims plan to file a case over the incident. He alleged that banned organisation Hijb ut-Tahrir arranged the demonstration at noon at the base of the anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture, and they incited the mob and attacked the two DU Student.

‘Raiyan, a former Dhaka University student who incited the mob, was arrested by police a few years ago for his involvement with the banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir,’ said Kader.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the banned group Hizb ut-Tahrir may have been involved in the attack.

University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told New Age, ‘We are taking the matter very seriously. The claims of Hizb ut-Tahrir’s involvement are being thoroughly investigated.’

‘Law enforcement is also working on the issue. Once the investigation is complete, action will be taken accordingly.’

The proctor also stated that the university would not allow outside protesters on campus and would enforce stricter entry restrictions to prevent such incidents.