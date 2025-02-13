UAE minister calls on Chief Adviser | International News

The minister thanked the Chief Adviser for joining the prestigious annual summit of top government leaders, saying his presence has uplifted the gathering.

The minister of health of the United Arab Emirates, AbdulRahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Thursday called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“We learn from people like you,” the UAE health minister said, as they discussed various aspects of the WGS.

"The WGS is learning from the experiences of people who have come from all over the world," he said.

The minister also greeted the Chief Adviser for leading Bangladesh at a crucial moment in the country's history.

He hoped Bangladesh-UAE relationships would deepen during the tenure of the Interim Government and both nations would expand trade, business, and health ties in the coming years.

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus said he was impressed with the progress made by the UAE in health scenes and prevention of major diseases. He also thanked the UAE for hosting more than a million Bangladeshis.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain was also present in the meeting.

Lutfey Siddiqi, the Special Envoy of the Chief Adviser, and Lamiya Morshed, a senior secretary and the chief SDG coordinator of the Bangladesh government, also joined the meeting.