UGC for simplifying ‘patent’ registration | University News

The UGC has taken initiative to form a cell to protect the innovative ideas and IP rights of university teachers, she said at a workshop on Ensuring Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for University Teachers’ at Khulna University today, a UGC press release said here today.

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) member Prof Dr Masuma Habib has put emphasis on simplifying the patent registration process to protect one’s intellectual property (IP).

Director of UGC Strategic Planning and Quality Assurance (SPQA) Division Dr Durga Rani Sarker chaired the event while Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim and UGC Secretary Dr Md Fakhrul Islam were present as special guests.

Professor Masuma Habib said it is very important to simplify the patent registration process to build a strong intellectual property rights system across the country.

IPR is the recognition of legal rights for creative works, innovations and other intellectual inventions, she said.

Although IPR is widely popular in the developed world, but hasn’t gain so much recognition in Bangladesh due to its complex registration process, Prof. Masuma said.

UGC is continuously organizing awareness programme like workshops to popularize the IPR issue among all, she added.

Deputy Director of the UGC's SPQA Division Engineer Mohammad Monir Ullah and Deputy Director of the Department of Patents, Industrial Designs and Trademarks Habibur Rahman highlighted various aspects of patent registration during the technical session of the workshop.

A total of 25 teachers from 12 universities took part in the daylong workshop.