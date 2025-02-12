UGC holds meeting on social, behavioural change | University News

Presiding over the meeting, UGC member Professor Mohammad Anwar Hossain called for ensuring honesty and transparency in the evaluation of social and behavioural change projects.

The meeting of the management and coordination committee for conducting research on social and behavioural change and capacity building of university teachers was held at the auditorium of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed in detail the training programme for teachers in social and behavioural change, invitation of research projects and research repository, said a press release.

He also suggested selecting projects that could bring positive changes in the society and protect the rights of women and children.

The meeting was attended by Dhaka University health and economics institute professor Syed Abdul Hamid, DU psychology department associate professor Syed Tanvir Rahman, Jagannath University sociology department associate professor Touhid Hossain Khan, University of Liberal Arts media studies department associate professor Sarkar Barbak Karmal, Independent University sociology department senior lecturer Sharmin Ahmed and UNICEF representative Khandaker Lutful Khaled, UGC secretary Fakhrul Islam, UGC finance and accounts director Md Rezaul Karim Howlader and international collaboration director Jasmine Parvin, among others, attended the meeting.

A joint partnership programme between the UNICEF and the UGC is on-going in social and behavioural change.

Source: New Age