UGC inspects Khwaja Yunus Ali University in Sirajganj | University News

UGC inspects Khwaja Yunus Ali University in Sirajganj

A delegation of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) today visited the Khwaja Yunus Ali University (KYAU), situated at Enayetpur in Sirajganj with basic objective to grant its permanent status.

The four-member delegation led by UGC member Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain visited the private varsity, a UGC press release said.

The delegation inspected the land allocated for granting the university’s permanent status along with other issues, the release added.

UGC's Private University Department Director Dr Md Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan, UGC Senior Assistant Director Noori Shahreen Islam and Assistant Secretary Md Amirul Islam were present.

Earlier, the UGC formed a committee to properly examine all the conditions for granting permanent accreditation to the KYAU by analyzing academic, administrative, and financial issues of the university.

Source: BSS

