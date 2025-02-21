UGC pays homage to language heroes | Miscellaneous News

placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Shaheed Dibash (Martyrs' Day) and International Mother Language Day.

The University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the language movement by

placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Shaheed Dibash (Martyrs' Day) and International Mother Language Day.

Marking "Amar Ekushey", the UGC members Professor Dr Mohammad Tanzimuddin

Khan and Prof Dr Md Saidur Rahman, UGC Secretary Dr Md Fakhrul Islam,

Director of Information and Communication Technology Department and President

of UGC Officers Association Md Omar Farooq and its officials and employees

were present, among others.

