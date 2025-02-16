UGC works to improve quality education in Sylhet | University News

They conducted on-site inspection to convey a message to various issues of higher education including university management, quality improvement of education and conducting educational activities on permanent campuses in accordance with the Private Universities Act, 2010.

A four-member delegation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has inspected three private universities in Sylhet aimed at improving quality of education and academic activities.

The UGC delegation visited North East University Bangladesh, RTM Al Kabir Technical University and Leading University located in Sylhet area.

They conducted on-site inspection to convey a message to various issues of higher education including university management, quality improvement of education and conducting educational activities on permanent campuses in accordance with the Private Universities Act, 2010.

UGC's in-charge member of the Private Universities Management Department Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain led the delegation.

The other members are Director of the Private Universities Management Department Dr Md Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Chairman's Office Md Mamunur Rashid Khan and Assistant Director of the Private Universities Management Department Sheikh Al Amin.

They inspected land allocated for temporary campus and permanent campus of universities and checked permission period including extension/renew and various issues.

The delegation inspected classrooms, laboratories and other physical infrastructure of the four universities.

Professor Anwar Hossain said that it is being checked whether these universities are being operated in accordance with the Private Universities Act, 2010.

He said they also inquired about academic, administrative and financial matters, whose are being carried out in accordance with the relevant rule and regulations.

He directed authorities to improve quality of education in private universities, increase budget allocation in research sector, publish research articles to internationally renowned journals, organize regular convocations, and conduct all educational activities on the permanent campus.

The UGC delegation met North East University Bangladesh Vice Chancellor (Acting) Professor Dr Ranjit Kumar, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Professor Dr Shahriar Hossain Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of RTM Al Kabir Technical University Professor Dr Abu Naser Zafarullah, Treasurer Professor Momtaz Shamim, Leading University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Taj Uddin Ahmed and other officials and exchanged views.

Source: BSS