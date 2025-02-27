UGC's 2nd meeting on SBC held | University News

The meeting discussed the topic on conducting research on Social and Behavioural Change (SBC) and capacity building of the university teachers, a UGC press release said.

The second meeting of the Programme Management and Coordination Committee of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) on Social and Behavioural Change (SBC) was held today.

The meeting discussed the topic on conducting research on Social and Behavioural Change (SBC) and capacity building of the university teachers, a UGC press release said.

The meeting decided to organize two workshops on developing courses and curriculum in the universities on SBC next month (March), the release added.

Teachers and researchers from various public and private universities will participate in the workshops.

UGC Member Professor Dr. Mohammad Anwar Hossain presided over the meeting.

The event was attended, among others, by UGC Director (Acting) of the International Collaboration Department Jasmine Parveen, Dhaka University (DU) Professor Dr Nurul Islam, DU Associate Professor Syed Tanvir Rahman, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Professor Dr Sarkar Barbaq Quarmal and UNICEF's SBC Programme Manager Badrul Hassan.

Source: BSS