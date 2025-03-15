UN chief Guterres opens new 'UN House in Bangladesh' | Miscellaneous News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to join a roundtable discussion on reform proposals on Saturday afternoon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday officially opened a new "UN House in Bangladesh" in the city.

Industries, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan; Environment, Forests and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, among others, were present.

The UN chief visited the new UN Common Premises to view the 50th anniversary photo exhibition and joined the official UN flag-raising.

The visit followed a meeting with UN Country Team Bangladesh.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to join a roundtable discussion on reform proposals on Saturday afternoon.

The discussion will be held between 12:45 pm and 2:15 pm at Hotel InterContinental.

Guterres will join a dialogue with youths and a meeting with members of civil society between 2:15pm and 5:15pm at the same venue, according to his programme schedule.

Guterres and Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain are scheduled to attend a joint press briefing at 5:20pm at Hotel InterContinental.

In Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp on Friday, Guterres said they cannot accept that the international community forgets about the Rohingyas and his voice will speak loud to the international community saying we need urgently, more support because this population badly needs that support to be able to live in dignity here in Bangladesh.

The UN Secretary General is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Sunday morning.