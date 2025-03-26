UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Rohingya crisis | Miscellaneous News

The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh, Ambassador Md Salahuddin Noman Choudhury, made an intervention during the open debate session and proposed a vote on this resolution, as Russia had proposed several amendments that Bangladesh did not accept.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on the scope, modalities, format, and organisation of the high-level conference on the situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar under the sponsorship of Malaysia and Finland on Tuesday.

The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh, Ambassador Md Salahuddin Noman Choudhury, made an intervention during the open debate session and proposed a vote on this resolution, as Russia had proposed several amendments that Bangladesh did not accept.

The President of the General Assembly convened the vote, and the resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favour.

There was no vote against the resolution. However, 10 countries abstained from voting.

The adoption of this resolution is a significant landmark in resolving the Rohingya issue in the future, as it comes at a time when Dhaka is planning to organise a special summit on the Rohingya crisis in New York in September.