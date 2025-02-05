Uprising platforms launch campaign for new political party | Miscellaneous News

"We are not just launching a party—we are launching a movement where every citizen, from a garment worker to a university professor, has a say in shaping the policies that affect their lives," said Nasiruddin.

The Anti-Discrimination Students Movement and Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JNC) have launched a nationwide campaign to gather public opinion ahead of forming a new political party by the end of this month.

Nasiruddin Patwary and Hasnat Abdullah, conveners of the civic and student platforms, announced the initiative today at the JNC central office in the capital's Bangla Motor area.

The two platforms are using paper-based forms for those without internet access, while digital forms are available via WhatsApp and social media to reach tech-savvy groups.

Under the slogan "Your Vision for a New Bangladesh," the campaign poses five key questions to the public, including: Which three actions do you think would change the country? What personal issues do you expect the new party to address? What do you expect from the new party? What should the party be named? What should its symbol be?

"We are not just launching a party—we are launching a movement where every citizen, from a garment worker to a university professor, has a say in shaping the policies that affect their lives," said Nasiruddin.

The initiative takes a multi-dimensional approach, ensuring participation from both digitally connected and offline communities.

The organisers aim to reach more than 100,000 people from all walks of life—including rickshaw pullers, shopkeepers, day labourers, housemaids, teachers, and sweepers—to gather their input on the new party's future direction.

Source: The Daily Star