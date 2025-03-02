Voters in Bangladesh now stand at 123.7 million: CEC | Miscellaneous News

As per tradition, the final updated voter list is published on March 2 every year, coinciding with the observance of National Voter Day. However, this year's voter list updating process, which began on January 20, is still going on.

The total number of voters in the country now stands at 123,732,274, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin announced on Sunday.

The CEC disclosed the updated statistics while inaugurating a vibrant rally in front of Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital, marking National Voter Day 2025.

During the event, the CEC reiterated the Election Commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections, seeking cooperation from all stakeholders to achieve this goal.

