Will teachers’ work abstention change teaching quality? | Miscellaneous News

The country boasts of 65 thousand 620 government primary schools with around four lac teachers who give fundamental education to our future generation. The matter sounds significant indeed! In the existing setup the head teachers of these institutions enjoy 11th grade status and teachers 13th grade which is going to be 10th and 12th respectively as per the recommendations of the Consultation Committee for Primary and Non-Formal Primary Education Committee formed for developing the quality of primary education in the country and it submitted its report to the government in March with more than hundred recommendations. However, primary teachers are not satisfied with this new proposal.

They have been on one hour work abstention program since 05 May leading to 15 May and it will be extended upto two hours from 16 to 20 May that will further be increased to half-day and from 26 May whole-day work abstention. The previous governments also had to keep busy with satisfying and soothing these teachers and negotiating with them for their enhancing their salary and status. However, the going down status of teaching learning situation along with poor quality education did hardly receive any attention either from the state or from these teachers who are fully government employee entrusted with the solemn responsibility to educate our children properly.

It's a true fact that the standard of education comparing to global trend has been going down that actually begins from the basic level of education. The recent surveys conducted in the city of Dhaka and outside to learn the status of education level of primary students show a dismal picture.For the last one month 483 schools of 20 upazillas under 12 districts were visited by the monitoring team of the Ministy of Primary and Mass Education which found only six schools in the green category, 161 yellow and the rest 316 red. Again, another team visited 21 schools of Motijheel, Ramana and Dhanmondi thana of the metropolitan city where not a single school has occupied the position in the green zone and only six in the yellow category and the rest all are red. When this severely dismal situation prevails in the metropolitan city alone, what about district, upazila and rural primary schools where there is virtually none to look after the welfare of the school, may be in name a committee exists there. Students’ learning quality or competence from 00 to 60 fall under the category of red, from 61 to 79 yellow and 81 to 100 in the green. When this is the reality of education we see in the government primary schools, can we afford to listen to demands of teachers who go for demonstration only for enhancing their salary and status?

Teachers have been on strike to upgrade their level and salary, we support teachers’ demands but side by side questions arise why don’t they agitate for upgrading the level of students who show red zone in terms of their reading, writing and understanding in almost all the subjects. Several months back, a survey was conducted to identify the basic level of primary learners through observing their reading, writing and understanding and according to the performance of the learners’ schools have been divided into three categories namely green, yellow and red. In the city of Dhaka three thanas were visited where no single schools were identified in the green quality. When this is the fact, how can we ask for upgrading our status without talking about this grim picture and the steps taken by the teachers and teacher associations to mitigate this misery of primary education? Doesn’t prove that when institutions are state-run, it means helping the quality of education will go down?

The schools run in the private sectors show us a different pictures. Here teachers are answerable and accountable to the authorities, guardians and students. So, they do all sorts of activities necessary for upgrading the status of students and its results are also transparent in the national level. Parents and schools must have a combined role to play to boost the quality of education that does not happen mostly in government primary schools until orders come from the directorate or even from the ministry. Teachers with few exceptions , don’t do it of their own. Whereas private schools do it mandatorily and regularly. What lesson can we learn from here?

Students see fifth month of the year after one a half month Ramazan vacation and without textbooks. Students are waiting to enjoy another 19 days vacation. Schools have just now got the textbooks. By this time, huge amount of learning gap has developed. Our teacher associations must have some seminars or meeting on how to overcome those gaps of the students would have received much support and sympathy of the guardians, students and all the people relating to education. To our utter surprise, no such words we see from them. They just want to upgrade their position along with salary. Definitely they deserve it. Still there is a point! Still we have questions—will it really ascertain the quality teaching, quality education?

We continue watching the negotiations between the ministry and the teachers but no such negotiation is discerned in changing the quality education of primary schools .Teachers demand 11th grade but government offers 12th grade. They want 11th grade from the entry level, removing the complexity of higher grade in 10th and 16th years along with the hundred percent promotion of all teachers into head teachers. 30 thousand head teachers have been given the status of second class gazette officer in a verdict of high court on 13 March along with giving them 10th grade salary status. The salary of the primary teachers was increased in 2020 last when the head teachers with training and without training was given 11th grade status and teachers having training or not were given 13th grade. It was declared in 2014 to put the headteachers of primary school into 10th grade with second class gazette officer. However, it has not been done in 11 year as well that we must say the state has showed the dilly dallying attitude towards the demand which has added fuel to the current movement of teachers. Of course, we know the previous government didn’t do it timely even though it was outwardly vocal to upgrade their position. Now the interim government has to face the problems created in this sector over the years we passed.

Writer: Former Teacher of Cadet College