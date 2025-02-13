World Bank Vice President Reaffirms Support for Bangladesh’s Inclusive Growth | International News

“The World Bank is supporting the government on a range of reforms to increase transparency and accountability: in bank resolution and asset recovery, in tax policy and revenue collection, in procurement and auditing and in strengthening the quality and independence of national statistics. These reforms will help create a level playing field and boost business and people’s confidence over the medium-term,”

The World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, concluded his visit to Bangladesh today (Thursday) and reaffirmed the World Bank’s support for economic reforms critical for the country’s inclusive and sustainable growth and development.

Raiser met with the Honorable Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, and reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to the people of Bangladesh and offered continuous support to create the foundations for economic stability, job creation, climate resilience and improved public services.

He updated the Chief Adviser on ongoing and planned World Bank support in Bangladesh. He emphasized the importance of using this political transition period to advance improvements in governance and transparency that could lay the foundations for a fairer Bangladesh.

“The World Bank is supporting the government on a range of reforms to increase transparency and accountability: in bank resolution and asset recovery, in tax policy and revenue collection, in procurement and auditing and in strengthening the quality and independence of national statistics. These reforms will help create a level playing field and boost business and people’s confidence over the medium-term,” said Raiser.

New World Bank lending is being prepared to help with the recovery from the September 2024 floods, ease the stresses in the energy sector, create a modern and well targeted social assistance system, and address the growing air pollution in Dhaka.

During the visit, Raiser also met with the Honorable Finance Adviser, Energy Adviser, Bangladesh Bank Governor, NBR Chairman, and representatives from civil society and the private sector to discuss the pressing challenges and development priorities of the government.