Yunus visits secret detention centres | Miscellaneous News

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and his team are visiting secret detention centres, commonly known as "Aynaghar," (house of mirrors) where people were forcibly disappeared.

They have already toured the Joint Interrogation Cell under the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence and the cells inside CPC-3 under Rab-2.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus speaks to press after visiting Aynaghar, the secret prisons where thousands of victims of enforced disappearances were kept -- some for eight-nine years -- by security forces of the Sheikh Hasina regime. The Human Rights Watch has said Hasina herself ordered enforced disappearances and extrajudicial murders.

Currently, they are on their way to the Taskforce Intelligence Center inside the Rab headquarters.

Yunus is accompanied by two internal media outlets, foreign media outlets and a select group of victims.

Barrister Mir Ahmad bin Quasem Arman stood in front of the small Aynaghar, a secret prison inside the Rapid Action Battalion-1 compound in Uttara, where he was allegedly detained for eight years.

Today, he narrated his ordeal to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus during the latter's visit to Aynaghars in Dhaka.

Yunus visited three locations in the capital that were previously used as torture cells and secret prisons, the chief adviser's press secretary wrote in a Facebook post.

However, the broader community of victims and survivors has not been included.

"It was our demand that all Aynagharbe opened to the victims and the families of the victims. But we are still being stonewalled. Those who have perpetrated the crimes, are still being protected," said Sanjida Islam Tulee, convenor of Mayer Daak.

