Zakat-donation thru bKash to stand beside underprivileged | Miscellaneous News

Over the past few years, bKash has also been simplifying the process donating to various charity organisations. As a result, people can engage themselves in various philanthropic activities by donating throughout the year alongside Ramadan, said a press release on Monday (24 March).

During the holy month of Ramadan, the solvent people get the opportunity to stand beside deprived and underprivileged people through Zakat as well as donation. Helping people during Ramadan is of great significance in Islam. However, it becomes quite difficult for many to reach out to the person in need with Zakat or donation. To ease that difficulty, many charitable and voluntary organisations have been working across the country to collect donations and distribute it to the right persons.

Over the past few years, bKash has also been simplifying the process donating to various charity organisations. As a result, people can engage themselves in various philanthropic activities by donating throughout the year alongside Ramadan, said a press release on Monday (24 March).

Currently, donations can be made to 40 charitable and voluntary organisations through bKash. Some these include – Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, Center for Zakat Management, Obhizatrik Foundation, Mojar School, JAAGO Foundation, Mastul Foundation, As-Sunnah Foundation, Tasauf Foundation, Shakti Foundation, Quantum Foundation, SOS Children Village Bangladesh, icddr,b, National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh, DoNation Foundation Trust, Prothom Alo Trust, July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, Chief Advisor's Relief and Welfare Fund, etc.

To donate through bKash app, customers need to click on the 'Donation' icon from the bKash app. Then, the preferred organisation can be selected from the list and the customers need to submit their name, email and donation amount. If the donor wants to hide their identity, they can tick the ‘unwilling to give identity’ option. In the next step, the customer will get an acknowledgment note after completing the donation process with bKash PIN.

Details about the organisations that the customer is donating can be seen by clicking on the ‘Learn More’ section below the name of each organisation. Donors can also contact respective organisation though the e-mail given in the acknowledgment note to know where the money is being spent.