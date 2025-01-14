Zia Orphanage Trust graft case: Verdict on Khaleda Zia's appeals tomorrow

The five other accused, including her son Tarique Rahman, and Kazi Kamal were awarded 10 years' imprisonment for misappropriating over Tk 2.1 crore that had come from a foreign bank in grants for orphans.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict tomorrow on the appeals of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia challenging the HC verdict that on October 30, 2018, enhanced the five years' imprisonment handed by the trial court to 10 years in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today fixed the date for the delivery of the judgement after conducting hearing on the appeals.

The apex court also will deliver its verdict tomorrow on an appeal filed by former BNP lawmaker Kazi Salimul Haque alias Kazi Kamal challenging the HC judgement that upheld his 10 years' imprisonment handed down by the trial court in the same case.

The SC held hearing on the two appeals of Khaleda Zia for three days and the appeal of Kazi Kamal today.

On November 11 last year, the Appellate Division stayed the HC judgement in the case and also allowed Khaleda to file two appeals with it challenging the HC verdict.

The 79-year-old former prime minister then filed the appeals, praying to the apex court to scrap the HC judgment and to acquit her from the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court in Dhaka had sentenced her to five years in jail in the case.

While sentencing Khaleda, then special judge, Md Akhtaruzzaman, considered her age and social status.

The five other accused, including her son Tarique Rahman, and Kazi Kamal were awarded 10 years' imprisonment for misappropriating over Tk 2.1 crore that had come from a foreign bank in grants for orphans.

Speaking Khaleda's lawyer Kayser Kamal, also the BNP's legal affairs secretary, earlier said the former premier was accused in total 37 cases filed during the regimes of the former military-backed caretaker government (2007-08) and Sheikh Hasina-led government on different charges, including corruption, violence, arson, defamation, and sedition.

Of the 37 cases, 12 were scrapped by the HC on October 30 and 31 last year.

The lower courts concerned earlier dismissed nine defamation cases and the president granted clemency to Khaleda in two cases in which she was sentenced to different prison terms, said the lawyer.

The BNP chief is now on bail in the rest of the cases.

The presidential clemency was granted to Khaleda on August 6 last year, a day after Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising.

During the hearing at the Appellate Division yesterday, some pro-BNP lawyers, including Zainul Abedin, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Md Badruddoza Badal, Nasir Uddin Ahmed Ahism, Kayser Kamal, and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for Khaleda, while Advocate SM Shahjahan argued for Kazi Kamsl and Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and lawyer Md Ashif Hassan represented the state and the ACC respectively.

source: daily star