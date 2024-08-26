Nine Ansar, VDP officials transferred following Sunday’s clash - Dainikshiksha

Soon after the clash with the students in and outside the Secretariat, the government on Sunday night transferred nine senior officials, including one deputy commandant of the Ansar and VDP, to new postings.

A gazette notification, signed by Fouzia Khan, deputy secretary at Ansar Section-1 of Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was issued in this connection.

Deputy commandant Md Nurul Hasan Faridi was transferred to the battalion’s Khulna range from Gazipur’s Safipur with the rank of deputy director.

Moreover, eight deputy directors were moved from their current work places.

DD Md Saifullah Russell was transferred to Dhaka’s headquarters (operations) from Chattogram range. Shah Ahmad Fazle Rabbi was transferred to Rajshahi from Khulna, Mohammad Abdul Awal was transferred to Mymensingh from Sylhet, Kamrun Nahar was transferred to Gazipur’s Safipur from Rajshahi, Md Saifur Rahman was transferred to Chattogram from Mymensingh, Md Ashraful Alam was transferred to Dhaka range from Barishal and Md Ziaul Hasan was transferred to Sylhet from Dhaka range.

The transfer order will be effective soon.source: newage