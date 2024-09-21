No trial of communal incidents held in 15yrs: Tarique Rahman - Dainikshiksha

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday said there has been no trial or credible investigation into any communal incident over the past 15 years, as the fascist Awami League government has exploited these issues for narrow political gains.

While exchanging greetings with the members of the Hindu community, he also called for the formation of a civic investigation commission, consisting of representatives from civil society, all political parties, and various religious groups to uncover the actual causes behind communal incidents and ensure proper justice is served.

“Has there been a trial of any incident in the last 15 years? Or has there been a credible investigation into any incident, let alone a trial?” he said.

BNP arranged the programme at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan Office, marking the Janmashtami festival of the Hindu Community.

Citing various communal incidents, including the Ramu Buddhist temple attacks in 2012 and the Nasirnagar attack in 2016, Tarique Rahman questioned why trials for these incidents have not been conducted and why credible investigations have not taken place.

Pointing at the Awami League government, he said the illegal and non-democratic government tried to create communal issues in a bid to divert public attention from its misrules and exploitation. “In this case, they are still trying,” he said.

“If we all conduct a neutral review over all the attacks on minorities or religious establishments, we’ll see not a single incident occurred directly for religious reasons rather the real reasons behind these were making narrow interests and ill-political gains by the so-called political party,” he said.

He extended his sincere greetings to all members of the country’s Hindu community on the Janmashtami festival, which was celebrated on August 26, commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna.

The BNP acting chairman called on all irrespective of creeds and views to stay alert so that any evil force can’t foil the aspiration of the mass uprising.

Noting that the ousted dictator had fled the country on August 05 last, he said “If we review different incidents that occurred and the emerging situation since her flee, it can undoubtedly be said that democracy is still not free from danger.”

Tarique said who is the majority or minority is not an important issue in the current world. But the most important thing is whether there is justice and the rule of law in a society and a country, he said.

“If there is the rule of law in a society and a country, you and we all are safe, no matter if we are called the majority or minority,” he said.

He said every individual of the country should enjoy all political and cultural rights without any obstacles.source: unb