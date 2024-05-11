NSU organizes Baishakhi Mela - Dainikshiksha

North South University on Saturday celebrated the Bangla New Year 1431 and Baishakhi Mela with much excitement and exhilaration, showcasing the essence of Bengali culture.

The campus was adorned with colourful decorations to welcome Boishakh. The program begins with the Mangal Shobhajatra in the morning. Then the cultural program began. There were various arrangements, including dance, song, and Baul music, said a press release.

NSU Shangskritik Shangothon organized the program, and Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor, NSU, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. NSU Treasurer and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Professor Abdur Rob Khan, and NSU Registrar Dr. Ahmed Tazmeen were also present.

While addressing the students, Professor Atiqul Islam said, “Pahela Baishakh is the festival of non-communal Bengalis. This year, we are celebrating this festival late as the university was closed due to the Eid holidays and due to the continuing heatwave. The North South University family has made excellent arrangements for this event. I wish everyone a success.”

Professor Abdur Rob Khan said to the students, “We have to cherish our own culture and celebrate. We have to move society forward with a cultural revolution and positive energy.”

The program was supervised by Dr. Md. Syeed Uz Zaman Khan, Director of Student Affairs. He expressed his happiness to organize such a joyous event.

North South University Cultural Organization organized the cultural program, and North South University Social Services Club organized the day-long Boishakhi Mela. The event was a huge success, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of Bengali culture.