NU to be back to Admission Test at Honours levels from next academic session - Dainikshiksha

National University (NU) is going to hold Admission Tests for Honours degrees from the next academic session. This was stated by NU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. ASM Amanullah at a program at Shibganj Upazila in Bogra. The occasion was held in participation of local elites and teachers and students of six colleges to focus on improving the standard of education and the student-teacher relationship. The NU Vice-Chancellor was giving out strategic-plans to reform the existing syllabi with a view to enhancing the quality of degrees conferred by the varsity and also further developing its industry-academia link.

The Vice-Chancellor also proposed for the inclusion of short ICT and technical courses at Graduation Degree/Honours levels to enable the students to meet the need of the modern world. To this end, he said, National University will provide all necessary support for teaching such courses. The NU Vice-Chancellor also gave a clear roadmap for issues like increasing presence of the students in the classes, monitoring assignments and in-courses and also developing infrastructures of NU affiliated colleges across the country. He also said that steps will be made to establish a regional office of National University in Bogra. He also announced year 2025 as Examination Year of National University.

Dr. Amanullah said, "Stalled examinations are being held and it is hoped, 80% of the ongoing session jams will be solved by the end of next year." In the program chaired by UNO Tahmina Akter, Chief Guest Dr. Amanullah said each of the families of National University students who died during the July-August uprising will be given Taka 3 lakh in cooperation of July Foundation. A decision to the effect has already been adopted in recent meeting of the Syndicate. He said, family members of those killed during the movement, will be given highest priority in NU recruitment. Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University, Gazipur, GKM Mostafizur Rahman was present as Guest of Honour. Besides, Nougaon University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hasanat Ali, Police Super, Bogra Zedan Al Musa were present among others on the occasion held at premises of Mokamtola Mohila Degree College.