Nurses, midwives observe work abstention in Dinajpur - Dainikshiksha

The nurses and midwives of Dinajpur Medical College and Hospital and private hospitals observed a three-hour work abstention till 12 pm on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the cadres of Nursing & Midwifery Council and appointment of experienced nurses instead of them.

The Nursing & Midwifery Reform Council called the three hour work abstention on Monday.

However, the emergency departments of the hospitals were kept out of the purview of the strike.

The nurses and midwives have been on a movement since September 9 to press home their one-point demand. They will observe work abstention for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday.

Patients and the relatives of the patients suffered much due to the work abstention.source: unb