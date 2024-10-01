Nurses, midwives observe work abstention in Dinajpur - Dainikshiksha

Nurses, midwives observe work abstention in Dinajpur

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The nurses and midwives of Dinajpur Medical College and Hospital and private hospitals observed a three-hour work abstention till 12 pm on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the cadres of Nursing & Midwifery Council and appointment of experienced nurses instead of them.

The Nursing & Midwifery Reform Council called the three hour work abstention on Monday.

However, the emergency departments of the hospitals were kept out of the purview of the strike.

The nurses and midwives have been on a movement since September 9 to press home their one-point demand. They will observe work abstention for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday.

Patients and the relatives of the patients suffered much due to the work abstention.source: unb

‘Policemen who failed to rejoin duties will be considered criminals’: Home Affairs Adviser - dainik shiksha ‘Policemen who failed to rejoin duties will be considered criminals’: Home Affairs Adviser Palestine envoy praises Chief Adviser's UNGA speech - dainik shiksha Palestine envoy praises Chief Adviser's UNGA speech US keen to invest in Bangladesh's fisheries, livestock sectors - dainik shiksha US keen to invest in Bangladesh's fisheries, livestock sectors Ex-MPs Jakob, Gini remanded in separate murder attempt cases - dainik shiksha Ex-MPs Jakob, Gini remanded in separate murder attempt cases Nurses, midwives observe work abstention in Dinajpur - dainik shiksha Nurses, midwives observe work abstention in Dinajpur ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.019661903381348