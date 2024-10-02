Ousted premier's adviser Naser Chowdhury, ex-sports secretary Mesbah arrested - Dainikshiksha

Detective Branch (DB) of police in separate raids in the capital city arrested Kamal Abul Naser Chowdhury, adviser and former principal secretary of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Mesbah Uddin, former secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

"We arrested Kamal Abul Naser Chowdhury from Dhanmondi area in the wee hours of today," Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the media and public relations of the DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Talebur Rahman told BSS this morning.

He added that they also arrested former sports secretary Mesbah Uddin and personal secretary of the Bashundhara Group Chairman Adnan from different parts of the city in the early hours of today.



All of them were arrested in connection with specific charges, and they would be produced before the court today, he added.source: bss