Outsourcing workers block Shahbagh demanding job nationalisation

Outsourcing workers block Shahbagh demanding job nationalisation

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Vehicular movement remained suspended on roads adjacent to Shahbagh since Saturday morning as the outsourcing workers from different government institutions blocked the intersection demanding nationalisation of their jobs.

Witnesses said the workers of different companies gathered at Shahbagh intersection around 10 am and put up barricades there, halting traffic movement.

Many bus passengers were seen getting down from the buses and trying to reach their destinations on foot.

The protesters alleged that they are facing discrimination at their workplaces and worried about losing their job.

They also threatened to continue their movement if the authorities concerned do not take any effective measures in this regard.

Mehedi Hasan Shakil, assistant commissioner (traffic), said the workers of different outsourcing companies took the street around 10:30 am.

They are trying to ease vehicular movement through diversion via Sheraton intersection, Matshya Bhaban and Kataban, he said.

Additional police have been deployed to avoid further trouble

source: UNB

