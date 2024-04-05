Pabna univ teacher’s wife and son die in Naogaon road crash on way to celebrate Eid - Dainikshiksha

The wife and minor son of a teacher of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) died in a road crash in Naogaon’s Manda upazila on Thursday.

Teacher Firoz Ali and his seven-year-old daughter also sustained injuries in the crash. He is an assistant professor of the university’s Electrical and Electronic Engineering department.

The deceased were identified as Reshma Begum, 32, and her eight-month-old son Farabi.

Dr Nazmul Hossain, director at the student advisor department of the university, said his colleague's family met the accident on their way to village home in Naogaon from Rajshahi to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitre.

The accident happened around 10:30 am when a speeding pickup van crashed into a CNG-run autorickshaw carrying the family members in the Manda upazila, leaving Farabi dead on the spot and three others injured, he said.

Injured Reshma was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries around 9 pm while undergoing treatment, said the director, adding that the teacher’s hands got broken and his daughter’s hands and legs also got fractured.

The university authority including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hafiza Khatun expressed deep shock at the sad demise of their colleague’s wife and son.source: unb