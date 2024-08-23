People urged to send money to CA's relief fund for flood victims - Dainikshiksha

People urged to send money to CA's relief fund for flood victims

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The people, who are interested to stand by the flood victims, have been urged to send money to 'Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund'.

Interested people have been requested to deposit or send money to the account named 'Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund'. Account No: 0107333004093, Bank Name: Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office.[

"Many people have been showing interest in providing assistance to those affected by the recent devastating floods. The government welcomes this great interest to stand by those in trouble," Deputy Press Secretary of Chief Adviser Apurba Jahangir said.

He said the fund is spent in relief and welfare works and the government will gratefully accept the money that people will send and will maintain the account of the fund accurately.source:bss

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market Back to class after a student-led revolution - dainik shiksha Back to class after a student-led revolution KUET classes to resume on Aug 25 - dainik shiksha KUET classes to resume on Aug 25 HC questions 15th amendment that scrapped caretaker govt system - dainik shiksha HC questions 15th amendment that scrapped caretaker govt system New curriculum is not implementable: education adviser - dainik shiksha New curriculum is not implementable: education adviser please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.29811191558838