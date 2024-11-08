Peyar Ahmed appointed as CSTU VC - Dainikshiksha

Dr Peyar Ahmed, a professor from the mathematics department of Jagannath University, has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of Chandpur Science and Technology University (CSTU).

An official notice was issued in this regard by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Dr Ahmed has held various roles at Jagannath University, including dean of the Faculty of Science, Syndicate Member, and Academic Council Member.

His academic background spans over 11 universities in Bangladesh and abroad, including the International Islamic University (Dhaka Campus), Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, and Japan's Yamagata University.

Ahmed's contributions to academia include over 40 research papers published in renowned journals and several textbooks.