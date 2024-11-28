Pick-up van hits Hasnat’s car in Jatrabari - Dainikshiksha

Pick-up van hits Hasnat’s car in Jatrabari

Dainikshiksha desk |

A car carrying Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the anti-discrimination student movement, was hit by a pick-up van in Dhaka's Jatrabari this morning.

After the incident, Abdul Hannan Masud, chief coordinator of the platform, stated on the group's Facebook page, "Another attempt was made to kill Hasnat Abdullah by running him over in Jatrabari."

A photo shared in his Facebook page around 12:30pm, shows a white pickup van has hit a private car from behind. Both vehicles appear to be standing still in the photo.

Last night, a car in a convoy of vehicles carrying Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam was involved in a collision with a truck when they were on their way back from Chattogram.

The incident occurred last night in Hazipara of Chunti union under Chattogram's Lohagara upazila.

