PM Hasina to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday - Dainikshiksha

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave Dhaka for New Delhi on Friday (June 7) to attend his swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of India for the third term.

PM's speechwriter, M Nazrul Islam, today confirmed her joining in the swearing-in ceremony.

She will return home on June 9, he added.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will accompany the Prime Minister at the swearing-in ceremony, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister of India on June 8 at 8 pm as the BJP-led NDA alliance won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

PM Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe are among the foreign leaders who will attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi invited Hasina to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government, and the latter accepted the invitation.

Modi has thanked PM Hasina for her warm wishes following his election victory.

Prime Minister Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Modi, reflecting the warmth and personal rapport between the two leaders.

"India and Bangladesh share historic relations, which have seen unprecedented growth in the last decade," Modi said.

In a message shared through X, Modi said he looks forward to working together to further strengthen the people-centric partnership between Bangladesh and India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Narendra Modi on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha election.

"As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, you carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India," she said.

Modi received a congratulatory telephone call from Sheikh Hasina for the victory of NDA, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.

The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041.

They acknowledged the significant improvements achieved in the lives of the people of both countries in the last decade and looked forward to further enhancing the transformative relationship across all domains that include economic and development partnership, energy security, connectivity including digital linkages and people-to-people contacts among others.

Source: UNB