PM opens ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex' in Ctg - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated newly constructed 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex' at Halishahar cantonment in Chittagong.

She inaugurated this complex at the Artillery Center and School in Chittagong's Halishahar Cantonment.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited the Artillery Museum established at the newly constructed 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex'.

She also witnessed sculpture of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed at the museum.

She also saw the historic 3.7 inch howitzer that fired the first shot of Mujib Battery in the War of Liberation, the ammunition used in the artillery regiment and replicas of all the cannons and the glorious history of the remarkable operations of the artillery forces in the great Liberation War.

Later, the Prime Minister attended Darbar there.source: unb