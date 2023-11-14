PM opens 157 projects including Purbachal, Chattogram expressways - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 10,041 structures and houses under 157 development projects including Sheikh Hasina Swarani (Purbachal Expressway) and first elevated expressway in Chattogram at a cost of around one lac crore.

She opened and laid foundation stones of the development schemes from her official Ganabhaban residence here through a video conferencing.

Of the projects, 4644 were various development infrastructures and 5397 houses for the landless and homeless people under the Ashrayan-2 project across the country involving Taka 97, 471 crores under 24 ministries and divisions.

Among the schemes, 15 projects including the Purbachal Expressway, which was recently renamed as Sheikh Hasina Swarani, were completed under the housing and public works ministry while different agencies of the shipping ministries are implementing 15 projects.

The four projects are under the primary and mass education ministry.

Under one of the four projects, the authorities have constructed buildings for 2023 government primary schools across the country.

The premier also opened at least 1,259 buildings of different educational institutions under the education ministry across the country among the development projects.

The four day-care centres implemented under a project of the women and children affairs ministry and two technical training centres in Manikganj and Narayanganj built under a project of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry were inaugurated.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md. Tazul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder were present on the dais.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the event.

A total of 101 centres across the country were connected virtually to the programme.

A video documentary on the overall development of Bangladesh under the current Awami League government was screened at the function.

In Dhaka, the long-awaited 12.5 km Purbachal expressway named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (from Kuril flyover point in Dhaka to Kanchan Bridge in Narayanganj) was constructed at a cost of Taka 14,000 crore.

The expressway have no stopover points, traffic signals, or any other obstacles, so vehicles can ply the entire length between as little as six or seven minutes. It is expected to ease road communication between the capital, Chattogram, and Sylhet

The premier also opened 100 feet wide and 26km long canals in both sides of the Sheikh Hasina Swarani from Kuril to Balu River.

Constructions of 6.20km long eight lane expressway, four lanes service road, six lanes expressway from Balu river to Kanchan in Narayanganj and four lanes service road were completed.

Under the project, 184.79 acres of land was acquired.

Construction of five intersections over Sheikh Hasina Swarani, 12 bridges, six underpasses, 13 other bridges on the canals, 36.8 km walkways, 12.5km boundary wall, two sluice gates and 11 sub stations have been completed alongside installation of 1170 street lights under the project.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud had built 51 houses for the landless and homeless people in his locality with his own initiative.

In Chattogram, three development projects of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) and one of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) involving Taka 6000 crore were opened.

The CDA projects are -16 km-long Chattogram elevated expressway, Foujderhat-Bayezid Link Road, Bakalia Express Road.

The CDA projects were named after former city mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Jane Alam Donash and Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

The elevated expressway in Chattogram was constructed at a cost of Tk 4,298.95 crore.

The CPA constructed the Patenga Container Terminal at a cost of Taka 1230 crore with its own finance.source: bss