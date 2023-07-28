PM opens "Smriti Chironjib" monument on SC premises to preserve Bangabandhu's memory

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated "Smriti Chironjib" memorial monument on the Bangladesh Supreme Court (SC) premises here.

She opened the memorial monument that was built aimed at preserving the place from where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered a speech after inaugurating the journey of the country's apex court on December 18 in 1972.

The names of 69 lawyers martyred during the country's War of Liberation in 1971 were inscribed in the memorialThe premier also laid the foundation stone of "Record Bhaban" of the SC in the same programme that was organised by the apex court marking the golden jubilee of its founding.The Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a publication of the SC, "Amader Bicharaloy".A video documentary on Bangladesh's emergence as an independent country and the journey of Bangladesh Supreme Court was screened.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present on the dais.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq spoke on the occasion.



Appellate Division Judge, Justice Obaidul Hassan gave the address of welcome.



Attorney General of Bangladesh, Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin and Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association President Md. Momtazuddin Fakir also spoke at the function.