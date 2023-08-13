PM Sheikh Hasina for stamping out militancy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all particularly the Islamic scholars to help the government stamp out militancy and terrorism from the country.

She said, “We want Islamic scholars' cooperation to prevent superstition, militancy and terrorism. I urge all to be vigilant that our children can't take wrong direction.”

The premier came up with the plea while addressing the function of distributing awards among five national level winners of the Jatiya Hifzul Quran Competition-2023.

The Religious Affairs Ministry organised the function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Sheikh Hasina asked the Islamic scholars to spread the true sense of Islam as none can divert anyone to the militancy and terrorism and defame Islam, which is the best religion across the globe and always speaks for peace.

She also asked all particularly the guardians to remain cautious about their children's movement.

Guardians should oversee where their children are going and with whom their children are mingling, she said adding that they (guardians) also have to cross-check whether their children are going to the educational institutions regularly.

The premier referred to receiving hundreds of death threatening letters from different religious extremists across the world after punishing a criminal, saying, “Since then, I have realised that the terrorists have no religion and no boundary.”

She said she always protested against try of labeling Islam with the word of terrorism in many international programmes attended by her as Bangladesh prime minister, saying, "Terrorism is the only religion of the terrorists".

The prime minister called upon the Islamic scholars to remain cautious about defaming Islam by anyone through terrorism.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan, its Secretary MD A Hamid Zamadder, Director General (DG) of the Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasah Education Board (BEFAQ) Mowlana Mufti Ubaydur Rahman Khan Nodvi, eminent Alems of the country, Alhajj Sufi Md Mizanur Rahman and Hazrat Maulana Salauddin Nanopuri, spoke on the occasion.

PM's former principal secretary and chief patron of Bangladesh Dweeni Seba Foundation Abul Kalam Azad presided over the function.