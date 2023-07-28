PM urges parents to pay more attention to children

DHAKA, July 28, 2023 (BSS) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the parents to pay more attention to their children, saying that extending cooperation to them can help develop skills of the kids as per their merit.



“Don’t compare your kids to the children of another person rather let them develop their skills as per their merit,” she said while unveiling the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2023 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban here.



The premier also urged the parents to take initiatives to make their children, who became unsuccessful in the examination, concentrate on their studies. “Don’t scold them, rather give them more affection and love so that they focus on their studies.”



Mentioning that education is such a wealth which cannot be taken away, she said “It (education) will always be needed. So, you (parents) have to be more sincere towards education. I request you to pay attention to where your children go and what they do.”



Sheikh Hasina also advised the unsuccessful students of this year’s examinations to prepare themselves for next year. “I would say to the students who failed that there is nothing to be disappointed. Disappointment hurts humans more. Rather, I hope that you would prepare yourself to become successful in a better way in the future,” she added.



“If you (unsuccessful student) study with a little concentration you can get good results,” she continued.



The Prime Minister also asked the teachers to be more attentive to the unsuccessful students so that they can make good results in future.



Congratulating those who have passed the examinations, Sheikh Hasina advised them to make themselves worthy by keeping updated with the world.



Emphasising on improving the quality of education, she said, “Now we need to improve the quality of education further and take measures so that our children can keep pace with the rest of the world.”



Highlighting the necessity of skill acquiring, the head of government said, “These (student) are the artisans of our developed Bangladesh of 2041 and smart Bangladesh. Keeping in mind the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), we have to become efficient.”



She added: “Student of today will be the key role player of tomorrow, who will take the country forward.”



The Prime Minister thanked those concerned for completing the examinations properly and publishing the results.



Earlier, she released the results after receiving the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations from Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.



The chairmen of 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.

Now, students can get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number.



Besides, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.

In that case, they will have to type SSC<>first three letters of the name of education board<>roll number<>exam year in the message option of the mobile phone and send that to 16222.For example, a student will have to write SSC<>DHA<>ROLL<>YEAR. The results will be sent in answer to the message.Some 20, 78,216 students – 10,24,980 boys and 10,53,246 girls-- under the 11 education boards sat for the SSC and equivalent examinations-2023. The theoretical exams were held on April 30-May 23, 2023.Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury spoke at the function moderated by Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Secretary Suleman Khan.