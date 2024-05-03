PM wants people to elect representatives freely in Upazila election - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said she wants free, fair and neutral upazila election so people can elect their representatives of their choices.

"I want uninfluenced, free, fair and neutral upazila elections. The winners of the election are welcomed. They will be winners whom people want. Awami League has come to power as the people wanted," she said.

The premier made the remarks while replying to a series of question at a media briefing about the outcome of her recent six-day official visit to Thailand at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said her government has been working to make the electoral process more pro-people and transparent.

So, her government enacted law for the first time to form election commission and made the commission financially independent after bringing out it from the purview of the Prime Minister's Office and gave separate allocation in the budget for the commission, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said they did all things to make the election free and fair as the people can exercise their voting rights as per their choices.

She said her government has held the 12th parliamentary election on January 7, 2024 in the freest, fairest and most neutral manner in comparison of other elections in Bangladesh history after 1975 changeover.

The premier said there was a move at home and abroad to foil the election, but they had failed in doing so as the people were in favour of the Awami League.

"Our strength is the people and I have belief in them. Awami League will remain in power if people want as we have been elected by the people's mandate," she said.

She also said the Awami League wasn't formed from the pocket of any military dictator who grabbed state power illegally, rather, the party was formed to realise the demand of the people.

"It is proved that the Awami League works for the people's welfare. So, we have been able to overcome all the hurdles and became victorious with the help of the people," she said.

The prime minister came down heavily on some political parties who have asked the people to boycott the voting.

She called upon the journalist community to take pen against the vested quarters' ill-move to influence people not to exercise voting rights as voting rights are people's constitutional and civic rights.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Awami League Presidium Members, Begum Matia Chowdhury and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, were present on the dais.

PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam moderated the function.

Sheikh Hasina said the people who are now crying for democracy and people’s voting rights, they have forgotten that they had stolen the voting rights of the people.

The premier said some political parties boycotted elections as they had no strength to take part in the elections.

Without mentioning the name of any political party, Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League President, said the party have no leader whom they can depend on or place before the people as both of their top leaders are accused of various criminal cases.

The people have no confidence in their leadership, she said, adding that so, they have boycotted the election.

In replying to another question, Sheikh Hasina said the leftist parties turned into ninety degree angle and they also wanted to oust the Awami League from power.

"Well, they want to oust me. But could they specify who will come next? It is my question. Who would come to power and who would work for the country? It is not clear whom they want to bring," she said.

Since, it is not clear whom they want to bring in power next, the people do not response them, she added.

Replying to another query, the premier said the 14-party alliance led by Awami League is still remaining and will be in future.

She said she will sit with the 14-party alliance after holding meeting with Awami League advisory council.

The prime minister said her party will celebrate its 75th year anniversary massively when it will invite some foreign political parties considering the current internal aspects to take part in the gala celebration.



She also criticised those who are always busy with spreading propaganda against the advancement of the country at home and abroad.

She went on saying that the propaganda has definitely influenced the foreigners and some local people as well.

But, the general people never pay heed to them as they have faith in Awami League, for which, they have voted the party to power time and again, she said.

"The massive development of the country occurred as the Awami League is in power. Bangladesh is now moving on the global stage with due dignity as Awami League is in power," the premier said.

Some people don't see the development of the country as they have different formula of development, she said.

"But, for me, the development of the country is to ensure food, treatment, accommodation and education for the rural people and ensure them a better and improved life," she said.

The premier asked the countrymen to look at 15 years back to realise the transformation of Bangladesh.

"Is there no change occurred in the country? Didn't you see any development in Bangladesh?" she questioned.

Replying to another question about the persisting heatwave that across the country, Sheikh Hasina called upon all to be cautious and drink enough water and stay under sheds.

The premier said the Awami League and its front and associate bodies have been distributing water, caps, umbrellas and salines among the people across the country.

"We are ready to tackle any disaster," she said.

The Prime Minister called upon the countrymen, particularly her partymen, to plant trees in huge numbers to protect Bangladesh from the wrath of the natural calamities.

Replying to a query, she said it is very unfortunate that the developed countries that were largely liable for climate change, do not comply with their promises of giving 100 billion US dollar to the climate fund.

The Prime Minister called upon the countries involved in arms race to use the money expensed in producing arms and wars for survival of the adverse impact of climate and for welfare of mankind.

Describing her Thailand visit as a success and milestone for bilateral relations, trade and business, Sheikh Hasina said, "A new door of mutual cooperation has opened with my Thailand visit."

The Prime Minister said he called upon her Thai counterpart to invest in Bangladesh's high-tech parks and special economic zones being set up across the country.

She said she also called for Thai investment in the 80-mile long Cox's Bazar Beach as that country has expertise in tourism.

"With my Thailand visit, a great scope has been created for bilateral business, trade and exchanging experiences (particularly in agriculture and tourism) which will help in accelerating country's socio-economic advancement," she said.

During the visit, she said, she held talks with her Thai counterpart about the Rohingya issue and current situation in Myanmar as Thailand has influence on Myanmar.

The premier said, "The Prime Minister of Thailand promised to me that he would extend whatever cooperation needed to repatriate the Rohingyas to Myanmar."

The Prime Minister said she always attaches importance to enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences and expertise especially among the regional countries for mutual socio-economic advancement.

She said Bangladesh has been working to enhance relationship with the countries of south, southeast, East Europe, Middle East, Gulf and African countries to diversify cooperation on trade and business which required for socio-economic advancement.

The Prime Minister criticised the US police action on the students and teachers agitating against the Israeli aggression on Gaza in Palestine.

She said America should take care of their home instead of searching for human rights in other countries as gross violation of human rights has been taking place in that country.

The Prime Minister said she always raised her voice against the genocide in Gaza by Israel.

The Prime Minister returned home on April 29, wrapping up her six-day official her visit to Thailand, at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.source: bss